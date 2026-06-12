Documentary 'Heydar Aliyev: Translation of a State of Affairs' premiered at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

12 June 2026 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On June 12, the documentary film "Heydar Aliyev: Translation of a State of Affairs" was screened at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The main purpose of the presentation ceremony is to contribute to the deeper study and wider promotion of the multifaceted activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijani nationalism, and his rich legacy of statehood.

The documentary film "Heydar Aliyev: Translation of a State of Affairs," produced by the Real Analysis Information Center, traces the chronology of Azerbaijan’s modern history through a distinct and unique cinematic and artistic means of expression.

The film, authored by Mir Shahin Aghayev, General Director of REAL TV, and produced with the support of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is based on interviews, speeches, and rare archival materials of National Leader Heydar Aliyev from different years.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mir Shahin Aghayev stated that everyone should know history:

"Because history is not just a subject, it is also a lesson. Studying the history of Azerbaijan is the duty of each of us. It is especially important for our youth and children to know the legacy of Heydar Aliyev and the work he carried out for the Azerbaijani state. The main goal of this film is to help the younger generation, who did not live through that period, become more familiar with that history and to pass this knowledge on to future generations. The film reflects Heydar Aliyev's attitude toward independence from his first interview to his last. In his final interview, his presentation of independent Azerbaijan as a legacy entrusted to future generations holds a special place."

The documentary also examines, through direct historical facts and archival materials, the global political changes of the late 20th century, the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan's emergence from complex socio-political crises, and the process of building an independent state.

The film highlights key stages of modern Azerbaijani history, the restoration and strengthening of state independence, the development of the national statehood idea, and various aspects of the National Leader's political activity.

Questions such as "How was Azerbaijan's state independence restored?", "How was the state built, through what complex historical processes did it pass, and most importantly, how was it strengthened?" are answered in the film by the National Leader himself. The 55-minute production is accompanied by exclusive and unique historical footage of the Leader's interviews.

The film aims to contribute to the study of the formation of modern Azerbaijani statehood, the promotion of national and moral values, and the education of the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism.