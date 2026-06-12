Azernews.Az

Friday, June 12, 2026

Azerbaijan congratulates Russia on Russia Day

12 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan congratulates Russia on Russia Day
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Russia on the occasion of Russia Day, AzerNEWS reports, citing a post shared by the MFA’s official X account.

Azerbaijan extended its best wishes to the Russian government and people as they marked the national holiday.

“We convey our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of Russia Day,” the ministry said in its statement.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more