Azerbaijan congratulates Russia on Russia Day

12 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Russia on the occasion of Russia Day, AzerNEWS reports, citing a post shared by the MFA’s official X account.

Azerbaijan extended its best wishes to the Russian government and people as they marked the national holiday.

“We convey our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of Russia Day,” the ministry said in its statement.