Azerbaijan launches new agricultural support program for 2026–2030

12 June 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan plans to introduce a new package of support mechanisms for the development of intensive horticulture, dairy production, and meat livestock farming under the 2026–2030 State Program on agricultural, fisheries, and aquaculture production and processing.

AzerNEWS reports that Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova made the remarks during a regional meeting in Ismayilli dedicated to the discussion of the State Program for the Dağlıq Şirvan economic region.

She noted that the new mechanisms will include initial investment support for establishing intensive orchards, advance payment of part of agro-technical care subsidies, and certification subsidies for obtaining GlobalG.A.P. and organic certifications.

Gadimova also outlined key targets for the livestock sector, including plans to increase milk production by 11% and beef production by 21% by 2030. To achieve this, the program foresees the creation of dairy and meat clusters, the formation of around 1,000 new farms of various sizes, and the expansion of access to pedigree breeding animals.

In addition, state support will be provided for establishing 90 milk collection points and 15 hide collection centers, while full identification of cattle will be implemented nationwide.

The development of sheep farming is also among the priorities, with plans to create 300 new semi-intensive farms, establish 10 wool collection points and one wool processing facility, as well as promote the restoration of 480,000 hectares of pasture and grazing land.

Meanwhile, Presidential Assistant for socio-economic affairs Khalid Ahadov stated that more than 2 billion manats in state funding and over 3 billion manats in private sector investment are expected to be mobilized for the implementation of the State Program.

Speaking at the same meeting, he emphasized that, given the program’s four-and-a-half-year implementation period, execution must begin immediately in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directive.

Ahadov stressed that effective implementation requires coordinated action among central and local executive authorities, along with the active involvement of the private sector’s investment and management capabilities.

He also highlighted efficient use of water and land resources as a key priority, calling for modern irrigation systems, improved on-farm water infrastructure, canal cleaning, and enhanced farmer education.

According to him, increasing productivity in agriculture, improving irrigation and energy supply, and introducing modern technologies can only be achieved through joint efforts of all implementing institutions.

Ahadov further instructed local executive authorities to define target indicators for each district, prepare regional socio-economic development plans for 2026–2030, support entrepreneurship and local producers, and expand infrastructure such as processing facilities, silos, and cold storage units.

He added that special emphasis should be placed on increasing productivity in cotton and grain production, promoting the program among farmers, and ensuring full mobilization around President Ilham Aliyev’s agricultural policy priorities.

Ahadov concluded that sustainable agricultural development depends not only on state support but also on the active participation of private sector actors across the entire agricultural value chain—from production and processing to logistics and export—warning that inefficiencies in any link of the chain reduce the overall economic value of output.