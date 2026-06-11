Pashinyan calls for joint work with Azerbaijan on missing persons issue

11 June 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan should work together to address the issue of missing persons, describing it as an important humanitarian matter that concerns both countries, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a press briefing following a Cabinet meeting, Pashinyan said the issue requires joint efforts from Yerevan and Baku. He also noted that Armenia has not forgotten the issue of Armenian citizens currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian prime minister emphasized that the peace process should continue to advance, highlighting economic cooperation as an important element of long-term regional stability.

“Bilateral trade between Armenia and Azerbaijan is also a very important pillar of peace,” Pashinyan said.

He further stated that all legal procedures related to the border delimitation process have been completed and are now legally binding in both countries.

According to Pashinyan, the next stage should focus on implementing the TRIPP project and continuing efforts toward the signing and ratification of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Now we must focus on the implementation of the TRIPP project, as well as continue our work toward the signing and ratification of the peace treaty,” he added.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also said that as long as the Armenian government consistently pursues its peace agenda, there will be no war.

“As long as we consistently continue the peace agenda and support it with all possible means, there will be no war; there will be peace,” the Prime Minister said.

According to preliminary results of the June 7 parliamentary elections, Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won a majority of seats but not a constitutional majority.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party received 49.825% of the vote, while Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia Alliance secured 23.281%, and former president Robert Kocharyan’s Armenia Alliance received 9.934%.