Azernews.Az

Friday, June 12, 2026

World Bank projects modest growth for Azerbaijan through 2027

12 June 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
World Bank projects modest growth for Azerbaijan through 2027
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The World Bank has released its economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan for the coming years, according to a report on the economic outlook of Europe and Central Asia.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more