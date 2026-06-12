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Friday, June 12, 2026

Azeri Light crude price rises to $96.85 per barrel at Augusta port

12 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light crude price rises to $96.85 per barrel at Augusta port
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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AzerNEWS reports that the price of Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port increased by US$0.49, or 0.51%, from the previous level to reach US$96.85 per barrel.

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