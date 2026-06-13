Shark attack at Sydney’s Coogee beach leaves swimmer critically injured

13 June 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A morning swim turned into a nightmare at one of Australia’s most popular coastal destinations when a 35-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a large shark just metres from the shore.

AzerNEWS reports that the incident occurred during the early hours at Coogee Beach, situated in the eastern suburbs of Australia's largest city. According to international media reports, the swimmer was approximately 30 metres (100 feet) out from the coastline when the predator struck.

Emergency services rushed to the scene immediately after receiving distress calls. New South Wales police confirmed that the victim was pulled from the water by a medical team, who instantly commenced life-saving first aid on the shore. Authorities reported that the woman sustained catastrophic injuries to both her upper and lower limbs.

"The patient has suffered severe lacerations to her leg and arms," New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Mike Corlis told reporters gathered at Coogee Beach. "These are complex injuries that will require multiple extensive surgeries."

In the wake of the horrifying encounter, local authorities have enforced a strict 24-hour closure on Coogee Beach and several surrounding coastal areas as lifeguard jetskis and drones monitor the waters for the predator.