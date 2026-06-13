Date and location of Seyyed Ali Khamenei's funeral announced

13 June 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iranian state media has announced the official schedule and locations for the funeral ceremonies of the country's former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, AzerNEWS informs.

According to official reports, the multi-day state funeral is scheduled to commence on July 4 in the capital city of Tehran. Following a series of public processions and memorial services, the former Supreme Leader will be laid to rest on July 9 in the holy city of Mashhad.

Official ceremonies honoring Khamenei and his deceased family members will span a five-day period from July 4 to July 9, moving sequentially through the prominent religious and political centers of Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad.

The announcement follows the events of February 28, during which Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several close members of his family were killed in a joint military strike conducted by the United States and Israel in Tehran. Following his passing, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was officially selected to succeed him as the nation's new Supreme Leader.