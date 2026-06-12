Israel targets southern Lebanon again
Israeli forces carried out multiple air raids on the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, striking the towns of Majdal Zoun and Maarakeh, the local media reported on Friday, AzerNEWS reports.
Israel's military also issued forced displacement orders to residents of three villages in the Sidon district. "To ensure your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River," Israeli army Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X, adding that "anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their combat means is endangering their life."
Meanwhile, Hezbollah stated that it last night attacked the Israeli army in Shama using rockets and artillery shells.
The fighting continues despite reports that a US-Iran deal that should put an end to all wars in the region is drawing closer.
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