US and Iran agree on framework for Middle East peace deal, Pakistan PM Says

13 June 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United States and Iran have agreed on a framework document for a peace agreement aimed at ending months of escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

AzerNEWS reports that the Prime Minister shared the diplomatic breakthrough on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating that the final version of the text has been prepared. The historic agreement is expected to be signed electronically within the next 24 hours.

"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," the post reads.

Despite the high-stakes announcement, both Washington and Tehran have so far maintained official silence, refusing to immediately confirm or deny the Pakistani leader's claims. If finalized, the deal could mark a monumental shift in Middle East diplomacy after months of intense regional volatility.