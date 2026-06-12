Israeli PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"Dear Mr. President, dear friend,
Congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Independence Day.
I am grateful for our true friendship and for the ties between our peoples, which have both grown deeper and stronger over the years. I very much appreciate your efforts to fight extremism, which contribute to regional stability and play an important part in promoting peace and bringing us closer to achieving our shared goals.
I am particularly grateful for your country's steadfast support for Israel, and the solidarity you displayed in the aftermath of Hamas's heinous attack on October 7 as well as your commitment to standing against mutual regional threats. This attests to the trust and respect between our governments and peoples, upon which our true partnership is based.
I look forward to further expanding our bilateral relations and our cooperation in a wide variety of fields, including AI, aviation, tourism, and academia, as well as convening another meeting of the Joint Economic Commission.
I wish you, your family, and the Azerbaijani people many more years of prosperity and success," the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!