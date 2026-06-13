Netanyahu caught off guard as Trump pushes rapid US-Iran peace agreement

13 June 2026 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has directly informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects a sweeping diplomatic agreement with Iran to be signed within a matter of days, delivering a blunt message that "it's time to end this war," AzerNEWS reports.

The high-stakes phone call, reported by international media outlets, has reportedly caught the Israeli leadership off guard. Jerusalem had been holding out for a radically different military outcome from the ongoing campaign against Tehran. According to sources familiar with the matter, Netanyahu raised minimal pushback during the conversation, privately acknowledging to his inner circle that Washington is driving the diplomatic train and that Israel cannot halt the momentum of the peace talks.

The looming accord marks a dramatic pivot. Intelligence sources reveal that Israel had previously finalized blueprint plans for massive, coordinated airstrikes targeting Iran's core energy infrastructure and economic sectors. However, those offensive operations were firmly vetoed and halted by the Trump administration.

Deep anxieties now permeate the Israeli security establishment. Officials in Jerusalem are deeply concerned that the text of the potential agreement could severely restrict Israel's operational freedom of action, not just against mainland Iran, but also against its regional proxies, most notably Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Attempting to project a unified front, a senior U.S. administration official downplayed the friction, expressing absolute confidence that Israel would ultimately align with Washington's broader strategic vision. "We feel confident that when they see the full terms of the deal... they’re going to be comfortable with it," the official noted.

While diplomats stress that fine-print negotiations are still fluid, both Washington and Tehran have confirmed a very high probability of a final breakthrough. For Netanyahu, concluding the conflict without achieving Israel's chief declared military objectives represents a severe political and strategic gamble on the domestic stage.