Birol Küle calls for joint regulatory front at Shusha Turkic Competition Forum

13 June 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The head of the Turkish Competition Authority has urged member nations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to unite their regulatory efforts, asserting that collective action in antitrust enforcement is crucial for the region's long-term economic prosperity.

AzerNEWS reports that speaking to reporters in the historic city of Shusha during the Turkic States Competition Forum, Birol Küle emphasized that while member states have been working diligently on an individual basis, the challenges of modern global markets require a unified approach.

"As the competition authorities of the Turkic states, we work tirelessly and fight individually to ensure the prosperity, economic development, and confident future of our countries and societies," Küle stated. "However, it is of paramount importance that we combine our efforts and draw strength from one another as we move forward."

Küle praised the remarkable economic strides made by Turkic nations in recent years, noting that sustained growth heavily relies on robust market regulation. "As this development is secured and continues, the comprehensive application of competition law across our entire geography and in all sectors of the economy becomes absolutely critical," he added.

The Turkish antitrust chief framed the ongoing collaboration as a vital step toward enhancing societal welfare and maintaining stable market dynamics across the bloc.

"We are working together to ensure the sustainable development of our societies and to increase social welfare," Küle concluded. "The forum today is a testament to this mission. We will make critical decisions and map out our joint operations. Our collaborative efforts will continue uninterrupted."