National musicians fascinate audience in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

Spectacular concert program dedicated to the rich heritage of Azerbaijani music has been presented at the Uzbekistan State Conservatory in Tashkent, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, university rectors, well-known music scholars, professors and teaching staff, cultural figures, and a large number of music enthusiasts.

The program featured performances by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Director of the International Mugham Center and Cultural Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Sahib Pashazade, and Peoples Artist and renowned pianist Yegana Akhundova, accompanied by the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra.

The concert was conducted under the artistic direction and baton of People's Artist of Uzbekistan Kamoliddin Urinbayev, and included selected works by Azerbaijani composers.

The event also marked one of the first major cultural programs held to celebrate the opening of the renovated concert hall of the Uzbekistan State Conservatory. Azerbaijani musicians performed masterpieces by prominent composers Fikrat Amirov and Hajibey Hajiyev (Haji Khanmammadov) with high artistic mastery.

The program featured Fikret Amirov's suite from the ballet "One Thousand and One Nights,' the "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra on Arabic Themes" by F. Amirov and E. Nazirova, and Hajibey Hajiyev's "Concerto No. 2 for Tar and Orchestra," showcasing the expressive depth and aesthetic richness of Azerbaijani music.

At the end of the concert, Sahib Pashazade presented commemorative gifts to the rector of the Uzbekistan State Conservatory, Kamoliddin Urinbayev.

During their visit to Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani artists also chaired the State Examination Commission of the Uzbekistan State Conservatory.

It is worth noting that in December of last year, as part of the Uzbekistan Culture Days held in Azerbaijan, Yegana Akhundova and Sahib Pashazade performed with the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, is an institution that operates under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The center strengthens cultural, educational, scientific, and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

It hosts museums that highlight the history of Azerbaijan, the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the historical friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The center facilities also support cultural and educational activities, including music, dance, and folklore ensembles, and provide space for events that promote Azerbaijani traditions.

Over the years, the Cultural Center has played a significant role in advancing bilateral cooperation through diverse programs and initiatives. It has been recognized as one of the most active foreign cultural centers in Uzbekistan, engaging media, public figures, and civil society in cultural dialogue.

Through exhibitions, presentations, and collaborations with local institutions, the center fosters greater understanding of Azerbaijan's culture, history, and language.

In addition to its own events, the center contributes to broader educational and cultural cooperation by supporting initiatives such as establishing Azerbaijani cultural corners in libraries and facilitating academic exchange programs, further reinforcing the cultural bridge between the two nations.