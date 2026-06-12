Agsu Agropark targets record wheat yields of 80 centners per hectare

12 June 2026 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Wheat productivity at the Agsu Agropark continues its upward trajectory, with yields expected to reach 75–80 centners per hectare in 2026.

AzerNEWS reports that the remarks were made by Atababa Isayev, director of the agropark located in the Agsu district, during a regional meeting in Ismayilli dedicated to the discussion of the 2026–2030 State Program on the development of agricultural, fisheries, and aquaculture production and processing in Azerbaijan’s Dağlıq Şirvan economic region.

He said that modern technologies and advanced irrigation systems introduced in recent years have significantly boosted productivity at the agropark.

Isayev recalled that during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the facility in 2020, wheat yields on irrigated land were reported at 50 centners per hectare.

“Today, we are proud to report that in 2025 wheat productivity has reached 60–65 centners per hectare. At present, the growth trend continues, and we expect yields to reach 75–80 centners per hectare in 2026,” he said.

He also noted that, in order to increase the country’s self-sufficiency in food wheat, modern pivot irrigation systems have been installed across 800 hectares of railway-owned land.

According to him, an additional 1,000 hectares are planned to be equipped with similar irrigation systems between 2026 and 2030.

Isayev added that the agropark has also achieved positive results in seed production. While 1,500 tons of seeds were sold last year, the figure is expected to reach 2,200 tons this year.

The director further stated that around 200 permanent employees currently work at the facility, while seasonal employment exceeds 250 people during peak periods.

In addition, the agropark aims to increase annual milk production to 5 million liters and meat production to 500 tons.