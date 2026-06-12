China expands organ donation availability

12 June 2026 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Authorities and experts stated on Thursday that China has significantly improved the efficiency and accessibility of organ transplantation over the past decade, largely thanks to an optimized “green channel” system for transporting vital donor organs. At the same time, public awareness of organ donation has been steadily increasing across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

Since 2010, more than 63,000 posthumous organ donation procedures have been carried out in China, resulting in over 190,000 transplants. According to data released on China’s Organ Donation Day, observed annually on June 11, more than 7.3 million people have now registered as voluntary organ donors, as reported by China Daily.

In 2025 alone, China recorded 6,931 organ donations and 25,799 transplant operations, marking increases of 4% and 4.5% respectively compared to the previous year. Both figures have reached historic highs. However, despite this progress, the overall donation rate—measured as donors per million population—still remains below the global average.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of China’s “green channel” policy, which ensures the rapid transportation of donor organs through priority clearance, coordinated logistics, and dedicated medical transport routes. According to Zhao Hongtao, chairman of the China Organ Transplant Development Foundation, the system has improved transportation efficiency by around 10 percentage points and increased the utilization rate of donor organs by approximately 30%.

Interestingly, medical experts note that China’s progress in this field has also been supported by advances in cold-preservation technology and real-time logistics tracking, which allow organs to remain viable for longer periods during transport. These innovations are increasingly seen as crucial in narrowing the gap between organ demand and supply, a challenge that many countries continue to face.