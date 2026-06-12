FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada to face bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B clash

12 June 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature another match on June 12, AzerNEWS reports.

In Group B, one of the tournament's host nations, Canada, will face Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The match will be played at BMO Field in Toronto and will kick off at 23:00 Baku time. Argentine FIFA referee Facundo Tello will officiate the encounter.

It should be noted that on June 13, the Group D match between the United States and Paraguay will begin at 05:00, while the Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland will kick off at 23:00.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is the 23rd edition of the tournament and the global men’s football championship held every four years under FIFA. It is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

This edition is being jointly hosted across 16 cities—11 in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada.

It is the first time the World Cup is organized by three countries together, and also the first tournament to feature 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

It is the first time since 2002 that multiple nations are co-hosting the competition. Mexico, having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986, will become the first country to host or co-host the World Cup three times.