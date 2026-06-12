Ukraine to boost foreign army recruitment

12 June 2026 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine will expand efforts to recruit foreign volunteers and introduce new incentives for military service, AzerNEWS reports.

"I am grateful to all volunteers from other countries who are fighting for our freedom in Ukraine," Zelensky shared on Telegram, adding that he had instructed officials "to open significantly more opportunities to attract foreign volunteers to the Ukrainian army" and that "there will be more recruitment mechanisms" for that purpose.

The president also announced new financial incentives for service members, saying the Cabinet of Ministers will "approve a specific mechanism" and that the first additional payments should begin this month.

Zelensky added that Ukraine will further simplify transfers for soldiers, create "more opportunities to grow in the army" and provide "more positive incentives to join the defense."

He said he expects the measures introduced this summer to prove effective, with the Defense Ministry set to present further details.