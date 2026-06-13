OTS member states hit $40 billion in mutual investments for economic integration

13 June 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

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AzerNEWS reports that the figures were disclosed by Samad Bashirli, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, during the Turkic States Competition Forum held in the historic city of Shusha. The forum brought together the heads of antitrust and competition authorities from across the OTS member nations.

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