OTS member states hit $40 billion in mutual investments for economic integration
AzerNEWS reports that the figures were disclosed by Samad Bashirli, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, during the Turkic States Competition Forum held in the historic city of Shusha. The forum brought together the heads of antitrust and competition authorities from across the OTS member nations.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!