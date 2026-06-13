Azerbaijan to open new blood bank branches in Karabakh and East Zangezur

13 June 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Central Blood Bank of Azerbaijan is set to significantly broaden its geographical reach by opening two new regional branches in the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur, a top health official announced.

AzerNEWS reports that Elkhan Naghiyev, Executive Director of the Republican Central Blood Bank under the Ministry of Health, shared the expansion plans during an address at an event commemorating World Blood Donor Day. Currently, the national network operates through eight regional blood bank branches across the country.

In addition to physical infrastructure expansion, Azerbaijan is planning systemic financial reforms to bolster its transfusion services. Naghiyev revealed that integration with the state health insurance framework is on the horizon.

"To continuously improve the material and technical base of our national blood services, incorporating blood transfusion and banking services into the mandatory health insurance package is actively on our agenda," Naghiyev stated, highlighting a move that would streamline access and funding for life-saving blood services nationwide.