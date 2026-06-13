Turkic States launch new antitrust working groups at Shusha Competition Forum

13 June 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The hosting of the 3rd Meeting of the Heads of Competition Authorities and the Competition Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) marks a vital milestone in expanding economic ties across the Turkic world, a top Azerbaijani official announced today.

AzerNEWS reports that Elnur Baghirov, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, spoke to reporters in the historic city of Shusha.

He emphasized that the location of the event carries profound symbolic weight, reflecting the shared strategic vision of the member states. Baghirov also noted the significance of these high-level meetings taking place during Azerbaijan's current presidency of the OTS, led by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Baghirov, the forum centered on deepening collaborative partnerships, accelerating data sharing, and establishing institutional frameworks for peer-to-peer knowledge exchange.

"The primary outcome of the meeting was the adoption of a joint communiqué," Baghirov stated. "This document outlines our strategic action priorities and maps out our next concrete steps. During today’s session, we successfully reached an agreement to launch a joint sectoral investigation and establish three dedicated working groups focused on pressing competition issues."

Baghirov concluded by reaffirming Baku's commitment to the regional alliance, stating that the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control will provide its full, unwavering support to ensure the success of this strategic partnership.