Aghdam celebrates historic first 'last bell' graduation ceremony in 33 years [PHOTOS]

13 June 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

For the first time in over three decades, the symbolic "Last Bell" echoed through the newly rebuilt city of Aghdam, marking an emotional milestone for the region's education system and its returning residents.

AzerNEWS reports that the historic graduation ceremony took place at Aghdam City Secondary School No. 1, drawing a crowd that included representatives from the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, alongside school faculty, proud parents, and community members.

The ceremony commenced with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the nation's territories.

Keynote speakers at the event congratulated the graduates on their historic achievement, wishing them success in their future academic and professional endeavors. They urged the youth to become exemplary citizens devoted to their state and families. The official portion of the event was followed by vibrant cultural and artistic performances by the students.

Prior to this emotional gathering, the last time a "Last Bell" graduation ceremony had been celebrated in the city of Aghdam was in 1993, just before the city's occupation.

The revival of educational traditions was not limited to the city center; similar milestone "Last Bell" ceremonies were also celebrated today in the newly liberated and resettled villages of Khidirli and Kangarli within the Aghdam district, breaking a 33-year hiatus caused by decades of conflict.