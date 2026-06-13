Pentagon releases third batch of declassified UFO documents online

13 June 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The U.S. Department of Defense has officially released its third batch of declassified records concerning Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), commonly referred to as UFOs, publishing the newly available data directly to its official website, AzerNEWS reports.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed that the department is committed to a rolling release schedule, with additional tranches of documentation expected in the near future.

According to Parnell, public interest in the disclosures has been staggering. Since the dedicated website launched on May 8, 2026, it has amassed over 1.7 billion views from across the globe.

"The Department of Defense, along with our partners across various federal agencies, is actively processing the next set of files for public release," Parnell stated, highlighting the massive scale of the ongoing initiative.

However, much like the previous iterations, the newly released documents stop short of providing definitive answers to the public's most burning questions. The files contain no explicit confirmation that the U.S. government has captured evidence of extraterrestrial life. Furthermore, they remain ambiguous on whether these anomalous phenomena pose any direct threat to U.S. national security.

The broad, interagency effort to declassify and publish these formerly top-secret files is highly collaborative. The project is being coordinated across the highest levels of government, including the White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Department of Energy, the FBI, NASA, and several other federal agencies.