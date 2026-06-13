Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets Cambodian Senate Leader

13 June 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, met today with Thun Vathana, Deputy President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee, to discuss deepening bilateral and parliamentary cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a press statement from the Milli Majlis, both sides emphasized that despite the vast geographical distance between the two nations, Azerbaijan and Cambodia share a solid foundation of friendship. They noted that the current positive political dialogue provides excellent opportunities to expand multi-sectoral collaboration.

Both leaders expressed high satisfaction with their nations' mutual support and productive alignment within major global frameworks, including the United Nations (UN) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Speaker Gafarova highlighted the pivotal role that legislative bodies play in strengthening interstate relations. Recalling her previous official visit to Cambodia—where she held high-level talks with the Prime Minister and the leaders of both the National Assembly and the Senate—she underscored the lasting importance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Milli Majlis and the Cambodian National Assembly.

Gafarova also stressed the value of reciprocal parliamentary visits and active participation in international legislative forums, particularly the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

During the meeting, Thun Vathana conveyed the warm greetings of the President of the Cambodian Senate, Hun Sen, to Speaker Gafarova, who graciously requested her own regards be returned. Vathana affirmed that Phnom Penh attaches immense strategic importance to its relationship with Baku, noting that parliamentary friendship groups on both sides serve as vital conduits for this partnership.

The Cambodian delegation's visit to Azerbaijan coincides with an upcoming international conference hosted by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in the historic city of Shusha, titled "Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus." Both officials praised the flourishing ties between their respective ruling political parties.

Speaker Gafarova noted that international guests visiting Shusha—the cultural capital of Azerbaijan—would witness firsthand the massive, ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts. She also briefed the Cambodian delegation on the history of the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the region's subsequent liberation and revitalized stability.