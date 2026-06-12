Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's Gabala district

12 June 2026 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage to infrastructure.

According to the Republican Seismic Survey Center, the earthquake occurred in the Gabala district, approximately 11 kilometers southwest of the Gabala seismic station. The tremor was felt in the epicenter area and nearby settlements, with an intensity ranging from 3 to 5 points on the local seismic scale.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan on Friday, AzerNEWS reports.

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