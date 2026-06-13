Azeri Light oil prices drop over 6% amid global market slump
The price of Azerbaijan's flagship "Azeri Light" crude oil has experienced a sharp decline, dropping by $6.35, or 6.57%, to settle at $90.50 per barrel on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta, AzerNEWS reports.
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