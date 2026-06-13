Switzerland offers venue for US-Iran deal signing

13 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Switzerland has put itself forward as a potential host for the signing of a future US-Iran peace agreement, AFP reported on Friday, citing the Swiss foreign ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the ministry, Swiss officials are maintaining contacts with both Washington and Tehran and are helping facilitate diplomatic efforts aimed at turning the current ceasefire into a more lasting arrangement. It said Switzerland has informed the parties that it would be prepared to host a signing ceremony if they reach an agreement.

The comments add to recent reports suggesting Geneva could play a central role in the process. CNN previously reported that a memorandum of understanding could be signed in the Swiss city, while Anadolu said Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may travel there should a deal be finalized.