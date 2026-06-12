Shell pauses $3B share buyback program
Shell plc announced on Friday that it is pausing its $3 billion share buyback program due to securities law requirements related to its acquisition deal with Canadian energy company ARC Resources, AzerNEWS reports.
The oil giant said the pause will be in place from June 12 until market close on July 14.
"Any buybacks not undertaken due to such suspension will be part of the remaining 2026 programmes (subject to Board approval).\The Company will provide a further update if the suspension extends beyond the dates set out herein," Shell noted in a short statement.
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