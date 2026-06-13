Indian Air Force An-32 transport aircraft crashes at Jorhat Airbase
An Antonov An-32 transport aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed while attempting to land at the Jorhat Airbase in Assam, India’s Ministry of Defense confirmed, AzerNEWS reports.
According to reports from The Times of India, the military transport aircraft experienced a severe landing mishap on the runway. "An Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft met with an accident while landing at the Jorhat airbase. An assessment of the extent of the damage is currently underway," a ministry spokesperson stated.
The IAF reported that emergency response teams were deployed immediately, and firefighting operations were initiated to contain a fire that broke out following the impact.
A special court of inquiry has been established by military authorities to thoroughly investigate the technical or human factors that led to the crash. As of publication, official sources have not reported any casualties resulting from the incident.
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