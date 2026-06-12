Trump: Terms Iran leaked not what was agreed to in writing
United States President Donald Trump stressed on Friday that the terms the Iranians leaked out to "the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing", AzerNEWS reports.
"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Trump urged Tehran to get its act together quickly.
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