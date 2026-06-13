Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov meets with TRNC counterpart Ünal Üstel to boost bilateral ties

13 June 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met today with the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ünal Üstel, to discuss the deepening relationship between the two nations across cultural, political, and multilateral sectors, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a press statement released by the Cabinet of Ministers, both prime ministers expressed high satisfaction with the growing dynamic of high-level diplomatic contacts, the steady expansion of interparliamentary relations, and the increasing collaboration between political parties.

A central highlight of the meeting was the emphasis on the TRNC Culture Day, currently being hosted in Baku. Both leaders praised the cultural showcase as a natural and logical progression of the expanding humanitarian and cultural partnerships that have flourished between Baku and Lefkoşa in recent years.

The discussions also focused heavily on regional cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Prime Minister Asadov and Prime Minister Üstel lauded the successful trajectory of this partnership, noting the TRNC’s active and constructive involvement in the organization’s ongoing activities in its capacity as an observer state.

Concluding the meeting, the two leaders mapped out a roadmap for future expansion, exploring new avenues for collaboration across a diverse range of strategic sectors aimed at cementing long-term ties.