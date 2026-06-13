Former Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán vows political comeback after Fidesz re-election
Hungary’s former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been re-elected as the chairman of the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party for another one-year term. The decision was finalized during the party’s national congress held in Budapest, AzerNEWS reports.
Orbán secured an overwhelming victory, receiving 729 votes from the delegates, while eight members abstained from the ballot.
The congress also served as a critical platform for restructuring the party following its recent shift into the opposition. Delegates elected new deputy party chairs and board members representing all regions of Hungary. In a significant shift in strategy, Fidesz leadership resolved to completely overhaul the party's foundational structure, refresh its membership base, and draft a brand-new party platform tailored to the evolving views and demands of voters, with a particular focus on the younger generation.
Addressing the assembly, the long-serving conservative politician made it clear that he has no intention of stepping away from the political stage.
"I will not give up. Never, ever, ever, I will never give up," Orbán declared, taking full responsibility for the strategic mistakes of the past while pledging to orchestrate a fierce political comeback to return Fidesz to power.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!