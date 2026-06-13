Former Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán vows political comeback after Fidesz re-election

13 June 2026 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

Hungary’s former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been re-elected as the chairman of the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party for another one-year term. The decision was finalized during the party’s national congress held in Budapest, AzerNEWS reports.

Orbán secured an overwhelming victory, receiving 729 votes from the delegates, while eight members abstained from the ballot.

The congress also served as a critical platform for restructuring the party following its recent shift into the opposition. Delegates elected new deputy party chairs and board members representing all regions of Hungary. In a significant shift in strategy, Fidesz leadership resolved to completely overhaul the party's foundational structure, refresh its membership base, and draft a brand-new party platform tailored to the evolving views and demands of voters, with a particular focus on the younger generation.

Addressing the assembly, the long-serving conservative politician made it clear that he has no intention of stepping away from the political stage.