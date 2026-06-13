Azerbaijan and US deepen ties in high-level economic and transit talks [PHOTOS]

13 June 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met today with Ben Blak, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to map out the next generation of multi-faceted economic and strategic alignment between Baku and Washington, AzerNEWS reports.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the high-level talks focused extensively on expanding bilateral investment opportunities across critical joint projects spanning sustainable energy architectures, cross-border logistics, high-technology integration, and transit networks.

Central to the discussions was Azerbaijan’s rapidly expanding role as a vital geopolitical bridge in the strategic corridors connecting Europe and Central Asia. The leaders evaluated Baku’s state-of-the-art maritime port installations and logistics infrastructure, which continue to act as a crucial linchpin for continental trade diversification and Western energy security.

Both parties underscored the enduring significance of the historic Washington Summit held in 2025. They noted that the landmark summit established a robust, forward-looking foundation, successfully unlocking new avenues for long-term bilateral engagement. In this context, both sides expressed high satisfaction with the implementation of the newly inked Strategic Partnership Charter, which formalizes deep structural cooperation across economic, technological, and regional security domains.

In a major regional development, the executives reviewed the implementation status of the Trans-Regional Infrastructure and Pathway Project (TRIPP). This high-priority infrastructure initiative is designed to guarantee unimpeded transit and seamless connectivity between the main territory of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The briefing concluded with a comprehensive exchange of views on broader regional security architectures and mutual macroeconomic initiatives, reaffirming a shared commitment to stabilizing global supply chains.