Russia says Ukraine attacked transport workshop of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

13 June 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Russia on Saturday accused Ukraine of attacks on a transport workshop of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), incurring damage, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Russian-installed management at the ZNPP said the strikes damaged three vehicles, fuel pumps and glass of the workshop building.

“At present, the threat of further attacks on the plant's infrastructure remains high,” the administration said on Russian social media company Max.

Despite the latest strike, the power plant's operations are under the control of its personnel, the statement added.

“The plant's safe operation is ensured, and all necessary systems are functioning normally. Radiation levels within the plant and its surrounding area remain within normal limits,” it said.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia’s claims and independent verification remains difficult due to ongoing war.

From Sept. 1, 2022, personnel of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA have been present at the plant under Russian control since March 2022.​​​​​​