OpenAI investigated by 42 US State attorneys general over safety and data privacy

13 June 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A powerful coalition of U.S. state attorneys general has launched a sweeping investigation into OpenAI, serving the artificial intelligence giant with a legal subpoena to scrutinize its business practices and its broader impact on consumers, AzerNEWS reports.

The expansive subpoena, issued on Friday by the New York Attorney General’s office on behalf of a 42-state bipartisan coalition, demands that the ChatGPT creator turn over internal records detailing its core operations. Specifically, the states are demanding sitemaps and documentation regarding OpenAI's marketing tactics, user engagement and retention strategies, and its data-handling mechanisms for consumer personal and health data.

Regulators are also zeroing in on how the generative AI platform interacts with vulnerable populations, requesting specific records on safety policies concerning minors and senior citizens.

In response to the multi-state probe, an OpenAI spokesperson expressed the company's intent to cooperate fully with regulators. "AI is a new and powerful technology, and we work every day to safely bring its benefits to people in a responsible way," the company said in a statement. "We take the concerns raised by state attorneys general seriously and intend to engage constructively with their offices."

The multi-state investigation intensifies an escalating legal storm for the tech company. Earlier this month, Florida became the first U.S. state to file a direct lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. Florida authorities accused the company of deceptive trade practices and negligence, alleging that OpenAI knowingly released an unsafe product and minimized risks regarding how the chatbot could harm minors, exploit user data, and spread hazardous misinformation.