Restoration work underway on 25 roads after flood damage in Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

14 June 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Heavy rainfall and flooding recorded in March and April this year caused significant damage to road infrastructure in Baku and several regions of Azerbaijan, prompting large-scale restoration efforts, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijan State Roads Agency, urgent measures have been launched in line with a relevant order issued by President Ilham Aliyev to repair the damage and reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.

Restoration and reconstruction work is currently being carried out on a total of 25 highways across Baku and eight regions, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Khizi, Agsu and Ismayilli.

The works include the repair of damaged road sections, bridges and culverts, as well as the strengthening of protective infrastructure in areas considered vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

The agency stated that the primary objective is to fully restore transport connectivity between regions and ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles. Additional preventive measures are also being implemented to mitigate potential risks during future periods of heavy rainfall.

According to the agency, the repair and reconstruction activities are being carried out in accordance with national construction standards and regulations, with the necessary machinery, equipment and workforce mobilized to complete the works as quickly as possible.