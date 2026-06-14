IDF strikes Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that it struck Hezbollah headquarters in the Dahiyeh suburbs of Beirut, AzerNEWS reports.
"The strike was carried out after earlier today, the Hezbollah terror organization launched aerial targets toward the territory of the State of Israel," the IDF wrote on X, accusing the militant organization of "advancing terror plots against the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon."
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he ordered new strikes on Lebanon.
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