AZAL cancels Baku–Nakhchivan flights due to adverse weather

14 June 2026 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has canceled all flights on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route scheduled for June 14, 2026, due to continued adverse weather conditions in Nakhchivan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from the airline's press service, flight operations will resume once weather conditions improve and it is safe to operate services.

AZAL noted that passengers will be informed about any schedule changes and further updates regarding the affected flights.

The airline advised travelers to follow official announcements for the latest information on flight operations and potential rescheduling.