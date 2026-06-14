Knicks beat Spurs to win first NBA trophy in 53 years
New York Knicks won the 2026 NBA Championship by beating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in the fifth game of the final. It is the third time the Knicks have won the national trophy, after 1970 and 1973, AzerNEWS reports.
The Spurs played well throughout the match and spent much of it in the lead, but the Knicks demonstrated better play in crucial moments and ultimately won the 4th quarter 29-18.
Jalen Brunson scored an impressive 45 points for the New York team, while Dylan Harper racked up 25 for the Western Conference winners. In addition, Josh Hart displayed a good, all-around game for the winning team, while Mikal Bridges scored 14 points on efficient shooting.
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