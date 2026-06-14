Israel orders several towns in Lebanon to evacuate

14 June 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an evacuation order to several towns and villages in southern Lebanon that will be affected by its operation against Hezbollah, AzerNEWS reports.

The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said the order affects the towns and villages of Arki, Bnait Ful, Jbaa, Jurnaya, Houmin al-Tahta, Houmin al-Fawqa, Kafr Beit, Kafr Maliki, Kafr Villa, Kafr Shallal, Ain Bouswar, Aita, Ain Qana, Arab al-Jal, Sarba, and Roumin.

"In light of the terrorist Hezbollah party's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the Defense Army is compelled to act against it forcefully," Adraee said on X. "Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and combat means endangers their life!"