Bank BTB transformed into non-bank credit organization
Bank BTB OJSC has officially changed its name and organizational-legal form, becoming “T-Credit” Limited Liability Non-Bank Credit Organization (NBCO), AzerNEWS reports.
According to the bank, the transformation follows a decision adopted by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 5, 2026, granting prior consent for the reorganization of Bank BTB in accordance with the country's banking legislation.
The restructuring process is being carried out under the supervision of the Central Bank and in line with the requirements of the regulations governing the reorganization of banks.
As part of the transformation, Bank BTB’s deposit and loan portfolio is being transferred to International Bank of Azerbaijan.
The authorized capital of the former Bank BTB amounts to 71.45 million manats. The bank’s legal representative is Eldeniz Huseynov.
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