Two Russian airports impose flight bans

14 June 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Airports in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl east of Moscow imposed temporary flight restrictions, the country's Federal Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, said, AzerNEWS reports.

The agency noted that the measures aim to ensure flight safety. During the night, Ukrainian drone attacks across western Russia continued. Air traffic disruptions became widespread in Russia due to frequent drone attacks against vital infrastructure objects.

Russia's Oryol, Tula, and Smolensk regions came under Ukrainian drone attack early on Sunday, local time, according to reports.

Alarms were also activated in the Tambov region, southeast of Moscow. There was no official information about damage or casualties. Overnight attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles became widespread in recent times, with targets including oil and other key infrastructure facilities deep inside the European part of Russia.