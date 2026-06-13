Second International Barbecue Festival started in Shamakhi [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

13 June 2026 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

The rich aromas of open-fire cooking filled the air in the picturesque village of Meysari on June 13 as the highly anticipated Shamakhi Barbecue Festival officially got underway, AzerNEWS reports.

The vibrant two-day culinary celebration is organized with the joint support of the Shamakhi District Executive Power, the Nasimi Vineyards Complex, and the Abgora Restaurant. Highlighting the scale of the event, corporate giants Azersun Holding and Coca-Cola Azerbaijan are serving as the main sponsors, with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Premium Meat, and Baku Medical Plaza joining as official partners.

This year's festival features elite pitmasters and culinary experts representing nearly 20 countries. These world-class chefs bring decades of international experience to Shamakhi, having led renowned global restaurants and clinched numerous prestigious awards at major culinary competitions worldwide.

The festival grounds have been transformed into a bustling hub of activity. In the dedicated culinary zones, attendees are being treated to lively cooking competitions, while regional and international restaurant pavilions offer a unique space for food lovers to network, exchange cultural insights, and sample an array of distinct, diverse flavors.

The gastronomic celebration continues through June 14, promising another day packed with spectacular food showcases and entertainment. The grand finale will feature an exclusive "Steak Show," where master chefs will grill premium cuts using their own signature, time-honored methods. During the live presentations, the chefs will pull back the curtain to share their ultimate culinary secrets, grilling techniques, and professional tips with the audience. A dynamic live music program will round out the final day, ensuring a colorful and memorable conclusion to the weekend.