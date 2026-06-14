Baku prepares to host Islamic Development Bank annual meetings

14 June 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan has completed the final stage of preparations for the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, which will take place in Baku on June 16–19 under the theme "Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity", AzerNEWS reports.

According to the organizers, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the IsDB Board of Governors Mikayil Jabbarov visited the Baku Congress Center together with Mohammed Al-Jasser to review the final preparations ahead of the event. During the visit, they met with members of the organizing committee and assessed the readiness of the venue to welcome delegations from the bank’s 57 member countries.

The annual meetings are expected to bring together ministers responsible for finance, economy, development and planning, as well as representatives of international financial institutions, partner organizations and the private sector. Discussions will focus on key socio-economic challenges facing member countries, priority areas for cooperation and strategies for sustainable development.

The program includes meetings of the Board of Governors, the Governors’ Dialogue, a fireside chat with the IsDB Group President, the IsDB Private Sector Forum, the Multilateral Development Banks Business Opportunities Forum and the Arab Coordination Group Private Sector Session. High-level roundtables, exhibitions and knowledge-sharing events will also be held throughout the four-day gathering.

Among the main themes on the agenda are Islamic finance, regional trade and transport connectivity, youth employment, climate resilience, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sukuk market development, innovation, health security and strengthening social protection systems.

This will be the second time Azerbaijan hosts the IsDB Group’s Annual Meetings. Organizers noted that the event reflects the strong partnership between Azerbaijan and the bank, while also highlighting a shared commitment to advancing regional integration, economic cooperation and sustainable prosperity across member states.