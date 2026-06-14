Dry cargo volumes at Port of Baku surge 77% in January-May
The volume of dry cargo handled at the Port of Baku reached 950,203 tons during the first five months of 2026, marking a 77% increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the port, the majority of the cargo consisted of sulfur and urea imported from Turkmenistan and transported in transit through Azerbaijan.
The port also recorded a significant increase in shipments of copper, zinc, and other non-ferrous metal products exported from Kazakhstan, highlighting the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian transport route for regional trade.
Officials noted that, based on current cargo transportation plans and market demand, the positive growth trend in the dry cargo segment is expected to continue in the coming months.
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