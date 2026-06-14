Starmer: Russian tanker intercepted in English Channel

14 June 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday that he instructed the country's armed forces earlier in the day to intercept a Russian tanker, which, in his words, tried to enter the English Channel, AzerNEWS reports.

"This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide," he said on X.

Meanwhile, the UK Defense Ministry said that the ship in question, Smyrtos, was temporarily moved to an anchorage off the South Coast of England. It added that the operation took six hours and included the Royal Marine Commandos and the National Crime Agency.