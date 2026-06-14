14 June 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran is still reviewing what its final decision on a deal with the United States will be, the local Fars news agency reported on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the leadership is still reviewing political, legal, and technical aspects of a potential deal.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that the signing of the deal would take place on Sunday, despite Iran previously denying that. Meanwhile, Iran saw public protests against the deal with the US.\Iran said to still review final decision on deal with US

Qatari negotiators, in coordination with the United States, have flown to Tehran Sunday morning to help facilitate the finalization of the agreement, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

The delegation held consultations with Iranian officials, reported the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The latest meeting comes as the US and Iran have offered differing accounts of the terms of the potential agreement, including when they will sign the memorandum of understanding. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has pushed back President Donald Trump’s announcement that the agreement will be signed on Sunday.

Iranian and Qatari officials also met in Tehran earlier in the week, where Iran presented its draft of the proposed agreement through the mediators, according to a source.