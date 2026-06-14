City Library highlighted as one of WUF13’s most inspiring spaces

14 June 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

The City Library was among the most inspiring and engaging spaces at the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum 13, according to a post shared on the official WUF13 Azerbaijan account on X, AzerNEWS reports.

“The City Library was one of the most inspiring spaces of WUF13, bringing together knowledge, reflection and urban thinking in a calm and friendly environment,” the post stated.

According to the organizers, the library served as a unique gathering place where participants could step away from the forum’s busy schedule, explore new ideas and engage with key urban development themes in a more relaxed setting.

The space offered visitors an opportunity to reflect on the discussions taking place throughout the forum while fostering learning, dialogue and knowledge-sharing among participants from different countries and sectors.

WUF13 brought together policymakers, urban planners, experts and stakeholders from around the world to discuss sustainable urban development and the future of cities. The City Library was highlighted as one of the forum’s standout features, providing a welcoming environment for inspiration and exchange beyond the main conference sessions.