Pakistan launches first carbon market pilot project in Lahore [VIDEO]

14 June 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Pakistan has inaugurated its first Carbon Market Pilot Project at the Mehmood Booti landfill site in Lahore, marking a significant step in the country's efforts to reduce emissions, generate renewable energy and create new sources of green financing, AzerNEWS reports.

The project was officially launched by Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb during a visit to the site, which is being redeveloped under the supervision of the Ravi Urban Development Authority as part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s environmental initiatives.

During the ceremony, Aurangzeb inaugurated a methane gas flaring system designed to capture emissions from the landfill. Authorities say the project will convert methane gas into a usable resource while also generating carbon credits that can be traded in carbon markets.

The Mehmood Booti landfill, located north of Lahore Ring Road, has long been associated with environmental pollution and health concerns due to waste accumulation and methane emissions. The 43-acre site, which once contained waste mounds reaching nearly 80 feet in height, is now being transformed into a solar energy park and urban forestry area.

According to RUDA officials, the first phase of the redevelopment project has already been completed, while the second phase is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

RUDA Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin said methane gas is being captured through a network of large underground pipes installed across the landfill. The recovered gas will support carbon credit generation and could attract future investment in clean energy projects.

Officials also revealed plans for an 11-acre solar park capable of producing approximately five megawatts of electricity. In addition, a 31-acre urban forest featuring tree plantations and walking trails is being developed around the site to improve environmental conditions and provide recreational space for residents.

Aurangzeb praised RUDA's efforts, describing the initiative as an example of how former waste disposal sites can be transformed into environmentally sustainable and economically productive assets.

Authorities expect the project to generate revenue through the sale of carbon credits, renewable energy production and biogas utilization, while contributing to Pakistan’s broader climate and sustainability goals.