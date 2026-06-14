Hikmet Hajiyev, Armen Grigoryan discuss peace agenda at Dilijan meeting

14 June 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

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On June 14, a working meeting was held in Dilijan, Armenia between Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information released following the talks, the sides discussed a range of issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agenda and reviewed ongoing efforts aimed at advancing lasting peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining sustained bilateral dialogue as a key element in supporting the normalization process between the two countries.

The discussions also covered confidence-building measures between the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the sides exchanging views on possible avenues for strengthening mutual trust.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Hajiyev and Grigoryan agreed to continue contacts at the working level and confirmed that their next meeting will be held in Azerbaijan.